Julia Fox Talks Kanye West Romance, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian and Working With Pete Davidson

"For right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations," the 31-year-old Uncut Gems star said of her romance with the 44-year-old rapper. "There are no labels. None of that. It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational."

Fox noted that she and West can "keep up with each other, which is cool."

"Our minds, we both work very fast... I talk very fast and can have 10 trains of thought," she said. "What's really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality, anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that. He's such a doer. He's like, 'Let's do it now! Don't wait.'"

She continued to praise West by noting that he's "really a genius."

Kanye West and Julia Fox in their recent 'Interview' magazine photoshoot. Kevin Leyva/Interview Magazine

Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoy dinner and a show in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

"It's honestly just an honor to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening," she said. "Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs -- which by the way are f**king insane -- that's really cool. I love that."

To the people that have spoken about the pair's mental health, Fox said, "Ye has been open about his mental health struggles and I feel like I have been as well. I feel like we need to destigmatize it, and stop shaming us. Like, what the hell? We didn't ask to be f**king born this way."

While some may think that Fox and West's relationship "came out of left field," the actress noted that "all the people that [West and I] have in common have texted me and been like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense.'"

One thing that doesn't make sense, Fox said, is people freaking out over her past podcast comment where she said she was a "diehard, OG" fan of the Kardashians.

"Who wasn't a fan of the Kardashians, OK?" Fox reasoned on the most recent podcast episode. "I'm not like diehard, like stand in line in the cold, or like go to like a store opening. I don't even own one lip kit. Guys, it's not really that serious."

Takesh noted that they could've edited out Fox's Kardashian comments from the podcast when Fox and West started to get attention, but opted not to.

"It isn't like you guys discovered something about me," Fox said, with Takesh adding, "We were like, 'No, let's keep it. We f**king love 'em.' Like, what the f**k?"

"Yeah," Fox agreed. "It's all love. It's really not that serious."

However, Fox said, she does find it "funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories." One such theory revolves around her 2019 Paper magazine photoshoot with Davidson, who's Kardashian's current flame.

"I love the Paper magazine cover of me and Pete, that shoot that we did and we're the Barbie dolls," Fox said. "That's really meta... We were all connected even prior, you know what I mean? We're all artists."

Pete Davidson and Julia Fox's 2019 'Paper' magazine photoshoot. Paper Magazine

Another theory is that the whole romance is a PR stunt, something that Fox denied. "There's always people that think that every single celebrity scandal is a set up. I personally don't," she said.

As for how West feels about Fox's candor, the actress said that the rapper isn't bothered by it, and rather enjoys the openness she displays in her life.

"He was with a reality star for a really long time," she said. "I feel like he's also really open. He did say that he likes that I'm very expressive."

When it comes down to it, Fox said, "I'm just living my f**king life, guys."