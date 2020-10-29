Judge Judy Lands New Court Show on IMDb TV

Judge Judy Sheindlin is back! IMDb TV and Amazon Studios announced on Thursday that they've greenlit a new show starring the TV judge. The news comes months after Sheindlin announced that her long-running series, Judge Judy, will come to an end with its 25th season next year.

While a premiere date and the name of Sheindlin's upcoming show have yet to be announced, the TV personality previously referred to the new project as Judy Justice.

"I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting," Sheindlin said in a press release. "I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day."

"I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore," she continued. "After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that the Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?"

In the press release, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV, called Sheindlin "a TV icon and visionary."

"As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business," they added.

