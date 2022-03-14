Judd Apatow Says He Cried While Watching Daughter Maude on 'Euphoria' (Exclusive)

Judd Apatow is one proud dad! ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with the 54-year-old filmmaker at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards over the weekend, and he gushed over his oldest daughter's acting success on Euphoria. Judd and wife Leslie Mann share two girls, Maude, 24, and Iris, 19.

"I'm just in a puddle," Judd told ET of watching Maude play Lexi on HBO's hit series. "I'm just bawling and crying."

"I'm excited to watch it again, because it was really emotional watching it the first time, because of the show and also because of how amazing she was in it, I thought," he added.

Judd noted that, as a parent, "you're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job."

"She's doing the things she loves doing and doing an incredible job, so we're thrilled," he added of himself and Leslie, 49.

As for Judd, he was hard at work at the awards show, where he served as the host.

"It's all directors jokes. These jokes will only work in this room. A lot of jokes about walking lunches and second seconds, all the good stuff," he quipped to ET.

After the end of ceremony, which saw Jane Campion take home the top award for The Power of the Dog, Judd shifted his focus to his upcoming Netflix film, The Bubble, which stars both Leslie and Iris.

"There's a heavy ET presence in The Bubble," he teased. "... It's about a group of people trying to make a movie in the bubble during the pandemic, trying to make a dinosaur action movie, and things go awry."

The Bubble will premiere April 1 on Netflix.