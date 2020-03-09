Juan Pablo Galavis Implies 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley 'Can't Get Over' Him After Seeing Her New Promo

Clare Crawley's Bachelor breakup with Juan Pablo Galavis makes an appearance in her new Bachelorette promo -- and Galavis seems to think it's because she's not over him. The former professional soccer player took to Twitter on Wednesday to react to the new clip, implying she "can't get OVER Juan."

"Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan," Galavis wrote. "Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?"

"PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE," he added.

Things didn't end amicably between Galavis and Crawley, who was the runner-up on his 2014 Bachelor season. Crawley has referred to their split -- in which she told him off -- as one of her most empowering moments, so naturally, it's made it into her promos.

"I would never want my children having a father like you," she hisses in the promo. "I want respect."

This isn't the first time Galavis has mocked Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. In March, he reacted to the age of contestants cast on the 39-year-old hairstylist's season. (Some of the men have since been recast with older suitors.)

"I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch," he wrote.

When one fan wrote he was jealous of Crawley's search for love, he replied, "Jealous? I just see it FASCINATING..."

The comments didn't sit well with Crawley, who replied, "And yet here you are, older than 99 percent of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness..."

Galavis then tried to backtrack, replying, "Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare..."

Crawley might have actually found love -- and ahead of schedule. ET learned on Aug. 3 that Tayshia Adams was replacing her as Bachelorette, as Crawley fell for one of her contestants roughly two weeks into filming.

Both Crawley and Adams' journeys will be featured when The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.