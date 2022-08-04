Joy Behar Reveals What's Keeping Her on 'The View' (Exclusive)

Joy Behar has been on The View for nearly its entire quarter-century run, and the celebrated TV personality is opening up about the reason she's stayed with the program for as long as she has.

The 79-year-old veteran TV personality sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about the show's new co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and she joked about what keeps her coming back to the show each season.

"Money," Behar says with a laugh. "And also geography. I live right close by."

"Listen, I’ve been here for 25 years -- and I’ve had a self-imposed hiatus for two, I just want to point that out -- but I was here for most of the time, so [the new co-hosts] know what to expect from me. I’m me, I’m Joy. People know me, they expect the same thing they're getting again and again and again," she adds.

Recently, Behar spoke about her two-year break from the show -- from 2013 to 2015 -- during an interview with Time last month, and admitted, "I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."

Behar -- who was one of the original panelists when the show launched in 1997 -- hosted a number of short-lived TV shows during her "hiatus" but returned to the show again as a permanent co-host for the show's 19th season in September 2015.

In that time, she's seen a slew of co-hosts and fellow panelists on the series, and she said she's looking forward to Farah Griffin providing the new conservative voice on the panel, after Meghan McCain's exit from the show last year.

"Alyssa has got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly," Behar admits. "I think this girl is going to do very well -- I call her girl because she's only 32 years old."

In addition to Farah Griffin becoming a fixture on the show, political commentator and frequent guest co-host Ana Navarro is also joining The View.

As for the advice she'd give the ladies, Behar shares, "This show is a volleyball game, it's not a golf game. If you know to hit the ball and wait for it to come back to you, you'll be fine. That's the only advice I ever give anybody."

