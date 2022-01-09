Josh Duhamel's Ex-Wife Fergie Reacts to His Engagement News

Josh Duhamel’s ex-wife Fergie is celebrating his new love. On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Transformers actor announced that he got engaged to Audra Mari. “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari,” he captioned the picture from the romantic beach proposal.

Duhamel’s comments were filled with congratulatory wishes from his fellow famous friends, but it was the supportive message from his ex-wife Fergie that stood out. “Congrats!!!💚💚💚💚💚💚,” the "Big Girls Don’t Cry" singer wrote next to the photo.

Fergie, 46, and Duhamel, 49, - - who share 8-year-old son Axl - - tied the knot in 2009. The famous pair called it quits in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019.

In 2018, the songstress opened up about co-parenting with her ex. "We split it up really balanced," Fergie told ET at the time. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family. I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out."

In 2019, Duhamel was spotted kissing Mari inside of an airport in Toronto. At the time, a source told ET that the Buddy Games actor and the 28-year-old former Miss World America had been casually dating for a few months.

"Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well," a source said at the time. "The two have a great time together and are on the same page about what they want their future to be."

Prior to confirming their romance, Duhamel opened up about his desire to meet someone and expand his family. "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45," he told Dax Shepard during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast.

"I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f**k anything," he added. "That's really not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."

Duhamel and Mari have not yet shared any details about their wedding plans.