Josh Duhamel Says He Went to the Emergency Room an Hour Before His Wedding: 'It Was Touch and Go'

Josh Duhamel's rehearsal dinner antics almost proved to be a real problem on his wedding day. The 49-year-old actor tied the knot with Audra Mari in North Dakota earlier this month, but came very close to not making it down the aisle.

On Tuesday during his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, he spoke about the disastrous night before his wedding to the 28-year-old beauty pageant titleholder in which they hired a party bus to take them around after the rehearsal dinner.

"So I think I'm going to hang from the rafters inside this party bus and start crowd surfing atop it, and I throw my back out," Duhamel shared. "I thought I was fine, I wake up the next morning and I literally can't get up out of bed."

Noting that the situation was "touch and go" right up until he walked down the aisle, the Shotgun Wedding star revealed he had to make a trip to the emergency room for a steroid shot.

"The one day you have to be able to walk is down that aisle," he explained. "It was touch and go right up until an hour before the wedding. I went to the emergency room, got shot up, and I was fine the whole night and then I woke up the next morning and I couldn't get out of bed."

It seems that the party bus debacle didn't stop Duhamel and his new bride from hitting the town on their wedding day. They were spotted at the local bar, Duffy's Tavern, in their full wedding attire after tying the knot.

An eyewitness told ET, "Josh Duhamel stopped in to Duffy's Tavern in Fargo, North Dakota, with Audra Mari and a party bus of people at around 4:30 p.m. Someone called the bar ahead of their arrival saying there was a party bus coming with 30 people and they would like 30 shots of Don Julio Blanco tequila."