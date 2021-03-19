Jordyn Woods Slams Karl-Anthony Towns Cheating Rumors

Jordyn Woods is shooting down "fake" cheating rumors. The former reality star took to her social media to slam tabloid speculation claiming her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, has been seeing a model behind her back.

Woods -- who has been dating the NBA star since last year -- said the alleged screenshots showing messages Towns supposedly sent another woman had been fabricated.

Woods took to Twitter to slam the rumors, writing, "So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it 😭."

"My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything," she added.

The refutation comes after an Instagram account recently posted a screenshot of a text exchange they claim was between Towns and a model back in December. In the messages, it appears that Towns tells the other woman that he loves her and supposedly explains that he can't FaceTime with her because Woods is around.

The reports were subsequently picked up by other gossip blogs, which claimed the exchanges were proof of Towns having cheated.

"He don’t even talk like that 😂😂😂," Woods tweeted, in response to the supposed messages in the screenshot. "I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character."

Woods also took to her Instagram story to shoot down a report by another gossip blog that shared the same posts, writing, "Fake news. Not sure why people find it amusing to create fake pages and create fake messages that never happened."

Towns, meanwhile, also shot down the rumors while praising his girlfriend for her strength and personality.

"So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else 😂 gtfoh!" Towns tweeted." Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger 🤷🏽‍♂️."

Romance rumors between Woods and Towns first sparked back in August 2019. However, at the time, the model said that "Karl is like a brother to me." The two went on to make their relationship Instagram official in September 2020.