Jonathan Van Ness Shares His Key to Self-Love and the Importance of Curiosity (Exclusive)

Jonathan Van Ness is getting candid about self-acceptance, emotional self-examination and the importance of curiosity.

The celebrated stylist and TV personality has inspired millions of people with his story and his message for the world on his celebrated series Queer Eye, and his new series, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness -- both on Netflix.

Van Ness recently spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner, and explained why a healthy and natural curiosity is "the key" so self-love and personal acceptance.

"I don’t think it was a lightbulb moment, I think its just constantly like a journey," Van Ness said, reflecting on his own experience with finding an emotionally healthy and happy headspace. "I think, especially with self-acceptance, self-love, its a conscious decision you've got to make every day."

"And I don’t always feel [it]. There [are] times when I get really hard on myself. There’s times where I don’t always feel that [love]," he continued. "But I think we can come back to that relationship with ourself with compassion and a little bit of acceptance and some curiosity."

"I mean, really, being curious helps so much with us because when we're not accepting of ourselves its like, 'Oh, what’s going on?' Curiosity is such an important part," he added.

Van Ness explained that sometimes, embracing the fact that you don't have all the answers to every problem can help you to grow and learn things about the world and yourself.

"It's OK to not know it all... We don’t know it all. I’m just I’m out here, I’m learning I’m exploring and I want everyone to take from Getting Curious that spirit of curiosity, and that its OK to go explore and not have all the answers," Van Ness shared.

In his new series, Van Ness interviews experts on a vast array of different topics and fields, including cooking, architecture, sports, beauty standards and even insects.

"I love curiosity, I love getting to learn about things and [the show] is really you kind of watching me learn about things in real time," Van Ness said of the new series. "The other fun thing about curiosity is it's always changing, it's always fluid, so there's like endless ways that we could go learn about stuff."

The first season of Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, and all six seasons of Queer Eye, are currently streaming on Netflix.