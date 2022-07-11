Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime Drama 'Fellow Travelers' as Matt Bomer's Lover

Jonathan Bailey is joining the limited series, Fellow Travelers, as Matt Bomer’s on-screen lover. The Bridgerton star will play Tim Laughlin, a young idealist and religious man who romances Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) in what Showtime describes as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.”

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, the queer period drama will span over four decades, with the two men’s relationship first starting as U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy has declared war on the LGBTQ community and then continuing on during the Vietnam War as the two cross paths again during the 1960s protests before finding them both navigating the drug-fueled disco era and ending amid the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

The eight-episode series created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner also stars Allison Williams in her first major TV role following Girls and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Bridgerton fans, meanwhile, shouldn’t worry about Bailey’s status on the Netflix Regency drama. He is set to reprise his role as Anthony alongside Ashley Simone as his wife in the upcoming third season.