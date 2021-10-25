Jonas Brothers to Star in 'Family Roast' Comedy Special Hosted by Kenan Thompson

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to get roasted. The trio are set to star in a new comedy variety special for Netflix, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

The streaming platform announced the upcoming one-hour comedy special on Monday, with Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson set to host.

Netflix teased that the comedy event will be "a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family."

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will see the musical siblings -- Kevin, Nick and Joe -- participating in sketches, songs and special games, before getting roasted (as advertised in the name) by some big-name comics.

Alongside Thompson, the series will also feature special appearances from Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

The Jonas Brothers came together to share the news in an announcement video posted on Monday.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.