Jon Stewart's Apple TV+ Show Gets Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser

Jon Stewart's current affairs show for Apple TV+ has a premiere date.

The Problem With Jon Stewart is set to premiere Thursday, Sept. 30 with its first episode, officially marking the former Daily Show host's return to television, Apple announced Monday. New episodes of the series will drop every other Thursday, while a companion podcast -- which launches on premiere day -- will debut episodes weekly.

Each episode of Stewart's new show will be one hour and focus on a single issue, taking a deep-dive on topics that are currently part of the national conversation. According to Apple TV+'s official description, Stewart will discuss and interview people "who are impacted by the issue -- as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact."

The podcast aims to expand the conversation from each episode, "featuring staff members from the show who will bring interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue and yes, lots of jokes."

In the official teaser, set to Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," Stewart gets ready for his new show by pulling together his suit-and-tie ensemble.

But he's faced with a brutal dose of reality when he sees his face in the mirror (it has been a while since he's hosted a show, after all): "What the hell happened to my face?!" After a brief freak-out, Stewart mutters, "Why would I go back to a visual medium?"

Watch the teaser below.

The Problem With Jon Stewart premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 on Apple TV+. For more, watch below.

