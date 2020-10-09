Jon Gosselin Denies Physical Abuse Claims By Son Collin

Jon Gosselin is denying the physical abuse claims made by his 16-year-old son, Collin.

"Jon has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation," a rep for the 43-year-old reality star tells ET in a statement on Thursday. "Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs."

Collin, meanwhile, accused Jon of physical abuse, prompting an investigation by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania, per People. ET has reached out Kate Gosselin for comment.

Collin's allegation is of "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching," according to the CYS report obtained by the outlet. Jon, 43, is not named as the alleged perpetrator of the abuse. However, last week, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Collin accused his father of beating him.

"My dad is a liar," he wrote on Instagram, according to multiple outlets. "Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar."

Kate, who divorced Jon in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, also released a statement, expressing her anger over the alleged incident.

"You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children," Kate tells People in a statement. "There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period. I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough."

"The police advised me that they removed Collin from Jon’s home immediately, and as far as I’m aware, he still is not back," she adds.

Meanwhile, District Attorney John Adams told US Weekly in a statement, "That’s the only incident we are aware of at this point. There was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident."

Jon and Kate share eight children together: 19-year-old twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, and 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin.

Jon was granted sole physical and legal custody of Collin in December, after Kate didn't show up to their court hearing. Collin previously spent a little over two years in a program for children with special needs away from his family, before moving in with Jon. Hannah also lives with her father.

ET sat down with the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star in May, where he opened up about not seeing most of his kids, and sent them a heartfelt message. Aside from Hannah and Collin, Jon said he doesn't often speak with his other children.

"My wish is that all my kids would just be together, like, hang out together," he candidly shared. "Kate and I don't live that far away from each other and I feel like there's an invisible wall. They should just be able to just get together. I mean, I have no qualms about it. If they wanna go meet each other, just go ahead. But I feel like it's more on the other side."

Jon explained that he's "not stopping them from coming together," adding that he "can't speak for the other side."

As for Mady and Cara, they haven't talked to Jon in "six years or seven years," he said. "I just give it time, maybe as adults they'll come talk to me. I don't know."

"The time has been so much, I mean, when I look back, it is upsetting, because I did spend a lot of time with my twins," he said. "But they told me they don't want me to talk about them in the press, so I try not to talk about them in the press because I don't really know them."

