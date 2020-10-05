Jon and Kate Gosselin Celebrate Sextuplets' 16th Birthday

The Gosselin sextuplets are 16!

Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah Gosselin turned 16 on Sunday, and their parents, Jon and Kate Gosselin, wished them a happy birthday on social media.

"Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen 'Hershey Kisses', as they were called at birth! I love you so much!" Kate wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of their birthday celebration, which included Hershey's Kisses cereal. "You're 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!"

"They requested 'junk cereals' for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! 😂😂😂," Kate added. "#Teenagers #AreFun #Sweet16 #HappyBirthdayMyBabies."

Jon, meanwhile, shared on his Instagram, "Happy 16th Birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden I hope your 16th Birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad."

"Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!!" he captioned the message. "Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!"

Jon has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, though he opened up about his ongoing custody battle with Kate on an episode of the podcast First Class Fatherhood earlier this year. In addition to the sextuplets, Jon and Kate -- who split in 2009 -- also share 19-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

"I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle. I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back," Jon said. "... When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary custody of her."

"I've been through nine attorneys. I've probably spent $1.3 million in court, back and forth with everything else," he continued. "And then I got sole custody of Collin."

While Hannah and Collin are currently living under Jon's roof, he said "there could be more [kids] that come" to live with him, because he and Kate leave custody decisions up to their children.

"It's a long battle. I just didn't give up and I'm still not gonna give up... I pretty much go to court every month over some custody dispute or something like that. It's getting better now that the kids are getting older," he said. "So what my attorneys and hers decided is [that] custody is left up to my children. So, if they decide to go live with mom or they decide to live with dad, it's up to them."

