JoJo Siwa Talks Losing Her Bow for 'The J-Team' and Whether Her Trademark Look Will Ever Return (Exclusive)

JoJo Siwa isn't getting rid of her iconic bow anytime soon. In fact, her new movie, The J-Team, is all about embracing the sparkle, magic and uniqueness of Siwa's colorful style.

Siwa recently opened up to ET about her new Nickelodeon original movie, in which Siwa stars as a fictionalized character based on her own famous persona. When her dance group gets a new instructor that doesn't value individuality, Siwa is forced to get rid of her bow and blend in with the rest of the group.

"It's funny to me how real the movie feels to people," Siwa tells ET's Denny Directo. "We were watching it with my mom's sister, actually, and she was like, 'Just let her wear the bow!' I was just dying laughing."

For Siwa, exploring a different side of herself -- and examining the value she places on self-expression -- proved to be an exciting experience.

JoJo Siwa wearing one of her trademark bows. The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD

"It was fun. It was fun to explore. And obviously, I knew how the movie was going to end. I was always going to be myself in the end, which I think is how I am [in real life]," she shares. "I've had moments in these last few days that even though I don't necessarily wear a bow 24/7 anymore, nothing about me has changed. I'm still the same human."

Siwa just recently turned 18 in May, and explained how she honestly used to wear her trademark sparkly bow all the time, every day.

"Honestly, up until my 18th birthday, it was every single day. And it was right around my 18th birthday, I think four days after, that I talked to my mom," she says. "We have always questioned how I was going to stop wearing a bow, or questioned how that whole transition was going to work, and we never knew. But it just felt right."

That being said, when she thinks about what her style evolution is likely going to look like, Siwa explains, "I think it's the same thing [as when] people asked me when I was little: I don't know."

"The future gets to decide that," she adds. "I definitely think that my style has changed, but I think that it still centers around what it always has been."

The J Team premieres on Friday, Sept. 3, exclusively on Paramount+.