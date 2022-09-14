JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together.

Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip, she and Cyrus, 22, posed together in a photo booth, grinning and eventually kissing. Fans have been speculating that the two TikTok stars were together for weeks now as they've started appearing in one another's videos.

Over the weekend, Cyrus posted a video of herself flying from Florida to give Siwa a hug while she was sick. The pair shared an intimate embrace, sparking even more rumors.

In August, Siwa's ex, Kylie Prew, confirmed that they had split for the second time. Siwa has not publicly commented on the relationship.

“Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am,” Prew told the camera during her TikTok Live. “I've been single for almost two months, and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross. Because it’s not. And I just wanted to clear the air.”

As for Cyrus, she split from fellow TikTok star Soph Mosca this summer after two years together.