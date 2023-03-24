JoJo Siwa Recalls Backlash She Received From a Former Employer After Coming Out

JoJo Siwa is sharing a special story time tale that is both inspirational and infuriating. The singer and actress took to TikTok on Wednesday to reveal how her decision to come out in 2021 impacted her career.

In the video, Siwa dances and lip syncs to "Mother" by Meghan Trainor, while sharing her tale, via text captions, of how her former employers -- whom she did not identify by name -- got very upset when she decided to speak openly and live her truth.

"Story time: January 2021, I come out to the world. The company I work for told me they needed to have a meeting w/ me ASAP," Siwa wrote. "During this meeting, the PRESIDENT of the company negatively asked me 'what are you gonna tell your young demographic'."

"I took a second to process what I was just asked, and then... I replied... 'THE TRUTH'" her caption continued. "I've never seen a man roll his eyes so far in the back of his head. It was silent so I started talking again... I said 'I'm not gonna hide who I am and who I love to anyone, ESPECIALLY to the next generation.' He didn't like that very much."

@itsjojosiwa Inspired by a true story.😨 (side note if that meeting was today I would literally just press play on this song….) ♬ Mother - Meghan Trainor

Siwa continued her story on an inspiring note, sharing, "However, since I came, out SO many adults say to me 'I wish I had someone like you when I was younger.' Which reminds me every time that I did the right thing and to never let ANYONE change who you are."

Siwa added in the caption below the post that "if that meeting was today I would literally just press play on this song," referring to the catchy Trainor tune she was dancing to in the video.

In January, Siwa shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." from the day she publicly came out as a lesbian.

"2 years ago today ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 now looking back on everything…. I’m SO proud of 17 year old JoJo," Siwa captioned the pic.

