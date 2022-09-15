JoJo Siwa 'Looked Very Happy' Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend Avery Cyrus, Source Says

Looks like JoJo Siwa is falling head over feet for TikTok star Avery Cyrus.

The rumored new couple stepped out for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, with a source on the scene telling ET that they "were spotted holding hands."

"Both were dressed in sparkly attire," the source notes. "In true JoJo fashion, she had glitter in her hair."

The source adds, "JoJo looked very happy."

Siwa and Cyrus even posed for photos together on the red carpet -- with Siwa sporting a huge grin as she leans in towards Cyrus. She also took time for a fun shot with the show's cast.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Morissette was also all smiles for the event, arriving at the show "to a crowd of cheering fans," the source says.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Siwa all-but confirmed her romance with Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together.

Siwa, 19, captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip, she and Cyrus, 22, posed together in a photo booth, grinning and eventually kissing. Fans have been speculating that the two TikTok stars were together for weeks now as they've started appearing in one another's videos.

