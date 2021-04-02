JoJo Siwa, Kim Kardashian and More Get Pranked by James Charles -- See Who Falls for It

In the clip, James FaceTimes his pals, but as soon as they pick up, he tells them that he's busy and needs to call them back later.

"You're busy?" Kris questions with a confused look on her face. "Yes, I'm busy being famous," James replies with mock-seriousness.

On Lil Nas X's turn, he states perplexedly, "You called me." Madison replies "sure" when James asks to call her back, while Bebe tries to keep him on the phone to show off her Versace dress.

JoJo offers an eye roll and a laugh as she tells James, "You called me," while Iggy giggles at his antics and waves goodbye to him.

Kim is quick to catch on that something is off with the call, asking, "What TikTok scam are you doing right now?" as soon as she answers the phone.

"Nooo," James replies. "You're so annoying."

Kris, Kim and other members of their family recently pulled a similar prank on many of their pals. The group, which also included Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, FaceTimed some of their famous friends and sat stone-faced as the recipients answered the video call.

Watch the video below to see how the Kardashian-Jenner prank went.