JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Album After Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Him of Shooting Her

JoJo is no longer interested in collaborating with Tory Lanez. The 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Joanna Levesque, had previously worked with the rapper on her song, "Comeback," off her 2020 album, Good to Know, but following the news that Megan Thee Stallion had accused Tory of shooting her, JoJo made it clear that she didn't plan to work with Tory in the future.

After one fan asked JoJo to take Tory off her album to support Megan, another replied that she'd heard Tory wouldn't be featured on the deluxe version of Good to Know.

"Def took him TF off," JoJo replied, confirming the rumor.

Def took him TF off https://t.co/g71jTOytXB — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 21, 2020

When one fan suggested that Megan replace Tory on the track, JoJo replied, "i mean... she would f**king KILL IT @theestallion."

She later added, "What's right is right. period."

what’s right is right. period. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Megan publicly accused Tory of being the person who shot her following an argument in a car. Megan says she got out of the car and claimed Tory shot her out of the car window.

Megan claimed she withheld the information about the gun from police and from hospital staff.

"Stop trying to come on the internet and act like a Black woman, a grown a** Black woman, has a reason to lie on another Black man," Megan said in the video. "Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. I go through so much s**t on a daily basis anyway."