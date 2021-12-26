John Travolta Shares A Sweet Look at His Christmas Celebrations With Children Ella and Benjamin

John Travolta and his children shared a special video on Christmas Day. The Grease actor shared a video on his Instagram featuring his 21—year-old daughter Ella Bleu and 11-year-old son Benjamin. In the clip, the Travolta trio are in bed. Ella and Benjamin snuggle close to their dad as he begins to read “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” At the end of the short video, the trio are together on a couch as the actor says “Merry Christmas” to the camera.

Ella reacted to the video in the comments with a series of red heart emojis. Prior to their Christmas message, the family gave the world a look into their Christmas Eve travel to Maine. In a video posted on his Instagram, John shared a rundown of his family’s celebrations which included a private jet ride and time with their new puppy.

Ella shared the same clip on her Instagram with the caption, "Christmas is almost here and I’m still 14 years old and a weird girl at heart🎄❤️🐶."

The Travolta trio has had a lot to celebrate. In Nov, the actor and proud dad cheered on his daughter as she announced the release of her upcoming EP. "There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year," Ella captioned the clip. "Very excited (and nervous🙈). Hope you like it!❤️"

"Ain't no sunshine when you're gone. Guess Bill was right when he wrote that song. I know that she's your light now." Ella sang as she played the piano. John celebrated in the comments, "I’m so very proud of you Ella, its amazing! Your thrilled Dad! ❤️❤️❤️."