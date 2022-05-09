John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston With Video Montage on Mother's Day

John Travolta paid special tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, on Mother’s Day. On Sunday, the 68-year-old actor shared a sweet video montage dedicated to his love. “We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day 💐❤️,” he captioned the video.

In the almost five-minute clip, pictures of Travolta, Preston and their children play. Many of the memories are of the couple from the early stages of their marriage. The video also included pictures of the pair with their children, Ella Bleu, Benjamin and their late son, Jett.

Travolta’s comments were filled with heart emojis by friends of the couple, including Debbie Mazar, Brittany Furlan and Tina Knowles Lawson.

Ella, 22, also celebrated her mother on her respective Instagram account.

“I’ve learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models,” she wrote next to a throwback photo of her and Preston riding the Dumbo ride. “I miss and love you, mama. Happy Mothers to all of the wonderful moms out there!💖.”

The actress died on July 12, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was 57. In the years following her death, Travolta and their children have taken to social media to celebrate her during various occasions.

In April, Travolta also shared a touching tribute to the couple’s late son Jett -- who would have celebrated his 30th birthday on April 13.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad,” he wrote next to a black-and-white photo of him and Jett.

Jett died on Jan. 2, 2009 while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas. He was 16.

