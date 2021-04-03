John Travolta and Kelly Preston's Daughter Ella Travolta to Star in 'Get Lost'

Ella Bleu Travolta, the 20-year-old daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, is continuing to follow in her parents' footsteps!

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the exciting news that she's landed a role in Get Lost, a modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland. According to Deadline, who was first to report the news, Ella will portray Alicia/Alice in the Daniela Amavia-directed film. Her previous acting credits include Old Dogs (2009) and The Poison Rose (2019).

"I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me," Ella wrote on Instagram. "I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project! ❤️"

News of the role comes just a few weeks after Ella appeared alongside her dad for a Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial that aired during Super Bowl LV. In the ad, John and Ella adorably recreated the actor's iconic dance moves from the 1978 classic Grease, but this time set to Surfaces' hit, "Sunday Best." The spot also featured appearances by Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker, Kyle Busch, Carl Weathers and Emma Lovewell.

Ella also made headlines last month for the beautiful birthday post she shared to Instagram in honor of her "best friend" and "incredible" dad, who turned 67 on Feb. 18.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend," she gushed. "Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day."

She concluded by writing that "the world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday. ❤️❤️❤️."

Hear more in the video below.