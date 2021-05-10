John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Dating

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are dating, a source tells ET. ET has reached out to reps for Mulaney and Munn for comment.

The news comes days after ET confirmed on Monday that Mulaney and his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, had split after six years of marriage. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in a statement to Page Six at the time. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Monday also marked Mulaney's first show back since his stint in rehab; Mulaney performed a stand-up set at the City Winery in New York City on Monday evening.

Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days last December after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse, and according to several fans on Twitter who claimed to have attended Monday night's event, Mulaney addressed his time in rehab in his new set.

Munn -- whose last public relationship was with Aaron Rodgers, from 2014 to 2017 -- tweeted her support to Mulaney after his relapse last year.

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she tweeted at the time.

