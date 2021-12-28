John Madden Dead at 85: Tom Brady, Brett Favre & More NFL Icons Pay Tribute

Some of the most legendary icons of the NFL are paying their respects to the late John Madden.

The legendary coach and sportscaster died on Tuesday at the age of 85. Following the news of his passing, several football titans -- including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Brett Favre and others -- paid tribute with heartfelt posts on social media.

Brady shared a photo from Madden's younger years -- as a coach for the Oakland Raiders before he became a celebrated color commentator -- and reflected on the connection Madden had to his own career.

"John called our first Super Bowl," Brady wrote on the tribute he posted to his Instagram story. "He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game. My condolences and love to the Madden family."

In his post, Favre shared, "We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden today."

"Felt like my entire career was narrated by 'Coach', one of the best ever in the game," Favre continued. "I’ll always remember our pre-game meetings, when we would laugh & talk about anything but football. I will miss my dear friend. Our love, prayers and condolences to Virginia and the Madden family."

Smith shared a touching tribute as well, alongside a photo of Madden from his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

"We lost a great coach, man and legend," Smith wrote. "Thanks for the one of most distinctive voices in all the sports. Also thank you for recognizing and respecting my gift. RIP Little Giants."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell extended condolences to Madden's family as well, sharing, "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others," he added. "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Here are some of the other tributes pouring in for the late NFL legend:

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

A legend in all forms of the game 🙏



John Madden. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GEcWVnFW6Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach 🕊🕊🕊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

Few approached life with the joy of legendary football coach & broadcaster John Madden. A colleague at CBS, he was a gentleman with a boisterous sense of humor. On the sidelines & in the booth, this voluble mountain of energy was a trailblazer. A golden era ends with his passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2021

RIP TO JOHN MADDEN! 💔 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 29, 2021

I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven. — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) December 29, 2021

Madden served as the head coach for the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, and led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 1977.

After retiring, Madden became a CBS color commentator in 1979 and rose to broadcasting legend status over the course of his TV career until he retired from sportscasting in 2009. Madden also found success as the front man for the wildly popular sports video game franchise, Madden NFL, which launched in 1988

He is survived by his wife, Virginia, and two his sons, Joseph and Michael.