John Legend Says Ariana Grande Brought 'The Voice' to a Whole New Level (Exclusive)

John Legend is singing Ariana Grande's praises. The Voice coach spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about working with the Positions singer on this season of the signing competition series, and how she took the show to a whole other level.

"It's been so good. I think Ariana being our new coach, it might have attracted some good talent to the show, and it's pretty evenly distributed throughout the teams," Legend said of welcoming Grande as a new coach this season.

He continued, "We always have fun, but honestly, Ariana threw herself into it. She's passionate about it, and it's fun to have somebody new because you get to see the show through their eyes, because you've been there for a while, but when you see their excitement and their passion, it kind of makes you feel like, 'Yeah, I'm pretty lucky to have this job, it's pretty cool.'"

That's not the only job the EGOT winner has on his plate. In addition to releasing a new Christmas song, "You Deserve It All," Legend teased new music and a tour in the new year.

"I'm gonna have some new music next year and we're gonna do a lot of fun stuff next year, so I'm looking forward to rolling it all out," he shared.

While the "All of Me" singer was tight-lipped about what he has coming in 2022, Legend took to Twitter Monday to announce that he has a Las Vegas residency in the works, titled "Love in Las Vegas," that's set to kick off in April.

The 24-date engagement will be held at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting April 22, and will run through Oct. 29.

"Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career… full band… beautiful show…magical night," he wrote on Twitter Monday.

Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career... full band... beautiful show...magical night. Presale signup begins now for early access to tickets and VIP packages at https://t.co/sMYoU5FLwO pic.twitter.com/0R5SXxjFX2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 6, 2021

Legend took the stage on The Voice semifinals on Tuesday night to perform his new holiday hit, and he'll be returning next Tuesday for the star-studded season 21 finale. In addition to performing with his Top 5 finalist, Jershika Maple, the EGOT winner will team up with Carrie Underwood to sing their CMT Award-winning duet, "Hallelujah."

The Voice season 21 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.