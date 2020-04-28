John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' Will Honor 2020 Graduates

John Krasinski has some good news for graduates! The 40-year-old actor revealed that he'll host a virtual graduation celebration on his digital show, Some Good News, for students who are unable to mark their accomplishment with an in-person ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Alright, that’s it, enough is enough. All you graduates of 2020? After all those long hours you’ve put in. All the hard work you’ve put in.... we’re throwin some caps!!!" he captioned a photo of himself at a graduation ceremony. "This week! I’m there with tassels on! #SGNgraduation!!!"

The Jack Ryan star shared clues about the digital ceremony on Twitter, revealing that it's for all graduates, no matter their age. He also encouraged valedictorians to send in videos of themselves delivering their speeches, suggesting that he'll play one or more of them during the show.

"The most difficult thing about giving a commencement speech is making it personal enough," Krasinski tweeted. "So to all the graduates of 2020, what is that big question you would love to ask your commencement speaker? Let me know."