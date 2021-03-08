John Corbett Reveals He Married Bo Derek After 20 Years Together

Congratulations are in order for John Corbett and Bo Derek!

The Sex and the City alum revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend secretly got married after nearly 20 years together. During an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, the 60-year-old actor shared the exciting news with the hosts, including Jerry O'Connell.

"Jerry, I can't believe I forgot to tell you. Around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married," he revealed, showing off his wedding band. "We got married. And this is probably the first time -- we're pretty private people. We didn't make an announcement. All our friends and family knew."

"But this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really, we haven't had an opportunity," he expressed. "So, you're my buddy, and now I guess I'm telling all of America or the world. And yeah, after 20 years we decided to get married."

He added that they "didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back and hated." "And we thought, let's get one good thing around it and did it around Christmas."

🚨Breaking News!🚨

John Corbett reveals exclusive breaking news about his relationship with Bo Derek to the hosts, including his good pal @MrJerryOC 💍 pic.twitter.com/tP1lfjmPL7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 3, 2021

Corbett and Derek began dating in 2002. The actress was previously married to actor-director John Derek for almost 22 years before his death in 1998.

ET spoke with Derek in September, where she admitted that she didn't "mind being asked" about when they would tie the knot, "Because we're the abnormal people. It's not really a conscious decision not too, it's just at our age we're not going to have children, we're not building a new family together that this is important to a family tree. So for us it would just be a piece of paper."

She did, however, share that they had considered getting married and thought it would be fun to get married on a boat during one of her wildlife conservation trips.

As for the secret to their long relationship, Derek said, "You have to be in love. Really, deeply in love. And funny enough, we're such opposites in so many ways when we started out, we took this relationship one day at a time."

Corbett also previously told ET that his secret to their relationship was "listening."

"Listening doesn't hurt to somebody that you're living with, instead of tuning them out," he shared. "Because she really listens to me. By that, I mean she really listens to what I'm saying and watches what I'm doing and she's just present. She's in the moment as the cliche saying goes. But yeah, that's it -- is just listen to each other."