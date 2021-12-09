John Cho Seemingly Reacts to 'Cowboy Bebop' Cancellation

Cowboy Bebop's interstellar adventure has come to an end, and series star John Cho appears to be trying to keep his chin up amid the disappointing news.

It was revealed on Thursday that Netflix's live-action adaption of the cult classic anime series of the same name won't be getting a second-season order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cho, who stars as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the sci-fi/noir/western series, took to Twitter after the news broke to share a gif from Friends of Tom Selleck's Dr. Richard Burke shrugging and nodding with resigned acceptance, with the caption, "I'm okay."

While Cho didn't directly reference the cancellation, fans didn't have a hard time connecting the apparent dots.

The 10-episode season saw Spike, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) -- three "cowboys" (i.e. bounty hunters) all trying to outrun the past while working together as a scrappy, snarky crew ready to track down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals in their precious but dilapidated spaceship.

The show had a troubled production -- with production being delayed after Cho suffered an injury while filming -- and a sizable price tag per episode. While the slick look and built-in fan base helped generate hype for the show, critical response was mixed, which are all factors that likely contributed to Netflix's decision to no renew the series.

