John Boyega Says He's Ready to Star in a Period Piece Like 'Bridgerton' (Exclusive)

John Boyega is ready to take his acting skills to a new regal level.

The 29-year-old actor previously expressed his desire to Regé-Jean Page about wanting to be in the Netflix romance drama, Bridgerton. While chatting with ET's Matt Cohen, Boyega explained how he's the perfect man for a period piece.

"I think it might not be that show, but I think I definitely have a future in wearing high boots and hats, and speaking more of a pronounced pronunciation," the actor expressed. "That is definitely in my future."

"I am a horse rider too so, c'mon man," he added, sharing how he learned to horsehide "specifically for The Rise of Skywalker because those horses that we rode at the end, we needed to learn. So, you know, some horse riding, a little bit of charm, c'mon!"

Fans get to see that charm plus his bad boy skills at work in his new film, Naked Singularity. Boyega plays a fed up public defender who teams up with a scheming criminal, played by Olivia Cooke, to pull off a drug heist worth millions.

"I wanted to play a guy that represented the bridge between the working man and the system in itself, and somebody that actually continues to see people that basically get sent into the meat grinder," the Star Wars actor relayed about what attracted him to the project. "And that for me really intrigued me. Somebody that's in that system, especially this job specifically as a public defender, and then deciding, 'You know what? The justice system doesn't work for me.' In fact, then believes in the notion that perhaps the justice system is wrong entirely and that's something that made me go, 'Oh, this is interesting.'"

When asked what he would spend his money on if all of a sudden he received $50 million, Boyega quipped, "Well, first off you pay the tax man."

After getting rid of some debt, the actor would invest a large portion "and then give a little of those funds to family or friends or people you just want to randomly help…Travel, enjoy yourself and stuff."

Naked Singularity is out now in select theaters and on demand.