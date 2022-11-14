John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89

Jennifer Aniston is grieving the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. He was 89.

In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the 53-year-old Friends star remembers her dad by sharing photos of the two of them from when she was a baby to more recently.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she began. " You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️"

Jennifer ended her post, writing, "I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."

In June, Jennifer honored her father in a tribute at the 2022 Daytime Emmys, where he won the Lifetime Achievement Award. John was perhaps best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. During her dad's Lifetime Achievement Award honor, Jennifer appeared virtually, and praised her dad.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she said. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

John couldn't attend the event so his former co-star, Suzanne Rogers, accepted the award on his behalf.

Jennifer is the daughter of John and actress Nancy Dow, who died in 2016 at 79. Jennifer recently opened up about her parents' divorce in her cover story for Allure.

"I think my mom’s divorce really screwed her up," she told the magazine. "I forgave my mom. I forgave my father. I’ve forgiven my family."

In addition to his role on Days of Our Lives, John also had guest appearances on hit TV shows like The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, Star Trek: Voyager, Mad Men, and more.

John's final episode on Days of Our Lives will air on Dec. 22, and ET received a statement from the show's producer, Ken Corday, about the actor's TV legacy.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own — our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston," Corday said. "It is truly unimaginable to think he won’t be stepping foot on our set again, but it’s comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain. John was one of the best -- kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented. It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year. There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of our Lives community. He, along with our ‘Victor Kiriakis,’ will forever be in our hearts. Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him.

In addition to Jennifer, John is survived by his wife, actress Sherry Rooney, who he married in 1984, and their 33-year-old son, Alex Aniston.