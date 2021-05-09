Joel Pimentel Announces He's Leaving CNCO: 'It's Time for Me to Grow'

CNCO is undergoing a surprising change. The band announced on Sunday that Joel Pimentel is exiting the group to pursue "new opportunities."

Pimentel revealed the news in a message he shared to Instagram Sunday afternoon thanking fans for their support while revealing his desire to explore new avenues in his career.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that May 14, will be my last day as a member of CNCO," Pimentel wrote, in part. "It's time for me to grow and explore new artistic avenues, it's time to start building my own path and career. That's why I've decided to leave the band."

Pimental thanked the group's legion of followers, sharing, "Without you, we wouldn't have accomplished all of the most amazing things we have over the past five years."

He also went on to thank his fellow bandmates -- Zabdiel De Jesús, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón and Christopher Vélez -- sharing, "I truly wish you the best as you continue on with the CNCO legacy. We've lived through so much together that we're family now."

De Jesús posted a joint message written by the band to Instagram to share the news with fans as well, explaining that they are sad to share that Pimentel will be leaving "after five and a half unforgettable and life changing years together."

The group stressed that, despite Pimentel's departure, his fellow bandmates "support him in his next chapter" and "will always be brothers."

"We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, be we appreciate you sticking with us," the band's statement read. "While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can't wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!"

As a gift for their fans, the band announced that they would be performing together "one last time" on Friday in a global livestream concert event.

The group released their third album, Déjà Vu, in February, and performed together at the star-studded Premio Lo Nuestro awards ceremony the same month.

