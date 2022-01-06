Joe Montana on Relating to Tom Brady and LeBron James (Exclusive)

Joe Montana has lived an NFL superstar’s wildest dreams. In his new Peacock docuseries, Cool Under Pressure, the four-time Super Bowl champion’s football career from his time at Notre Dame to the NFL -- and all of the moments in between leading up to his retirement in 1994 - - is explored.

These days, the former quarterback takes in the game from the sidelines, but he still has thoughts on two of the biggest names in sports, LeBron James and Tom Brady.

“I'll bet if you go back in both of their careers, they have similar situations,” he tells ET’s Kevin Frazier about the respective NBA and NFL stars. “I don't know about LeBron because he has been a beast forever. But there were doubts about Tom when he first came in the league by where he was drafted.”

"Look at LeBron right now, everybody is over him, and he is one of the greatest players to play that game. If he really wanted, he could take over every game but he doesn't," Montana says. "I bet you there are a lot of things in there. And the same with Tom. It would be interesting to see and listen to their stories when they reach the pinnacle of where they are.”

Like Brady, Montana knows what it’s like to be included in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) talk, as he held that title before the Buccaneers star entered the game.

And the 65-year-old can relate to the pressure. “I think it's a driver, it makes you wanna still be at the top of your game. And eventually it will start to taper down for him. Whether it's physically or age or whatever," he says.

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

He continues, “But while you are healthy and while it is going, winning is everything but really the worst part is you'll see when things don't go right. He hates losing, he hates losing more than he enjoys winning. Winning is what it's supposed to do. I think you'll see that from most top athletes.”

Montana, known as “Joe Cool,” knows that the docuseries will shine a light on his glory days in pop culture. However, highlighting both the ups and downs is equally important.

“I think part of the premise of it was to, there was a lot of ups and downs throughout my career, what started in high school, went through college and even when you think you are at the top in San Francisco and won four Super Bowls, I got hurt in the third championship game and then it all fell apart after that,” he says.

“I think one of the takeaways is, if there is something you want, you will have ups and downs and bad times," he adds. "But if you really want it, you have to fight through it and things will turn around. It might not only be once or twice.”

Cool Under Pressure is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.