Joe Manganiello on What Sofia Vergara Thinks of His Mohawk (Exclusive)

Joe Manganiello has gun full third-wave post-apocalyptic punk with his electric blue mohawk, and the actor is opening up about how his wife, Sofia Vergara, feels about the bold choice.

"You know, she married an actor, so she had to think the weirdness would come out at some point," joked Manganiello during a recent chat with ET's Rachel Smith.

"Everything generally that I do looks wise has to do with some sort of role," Manganiello explained. "This was one of the rare times when I had a couple of weeks to do something with my hair that I wanted to do."

As it turned out, the mohawk itself was still related to filming a project, but the color choice was all his idea.

"I had my hair in a white mohawk for a role and I'm getting ready to shave it tomorrow morning completely off for another role. So I had a, like a two or three-week span where I could do whatever I wanted with it," he said. "So I just dyed my mohawk blue!"

Manganiello originally shaved his head to reprise his role as Deathstroke for reshoots on Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League.

"It was my opportunity to put my stink on the character, you know? I had my own opinions about the character and once they hand it over to the actor, it becomes the actor's, and you get to do what you want with it," he recalled. "When Zack called me and said he wanted me to come back, I said, 'Well, I've got a couple ideas about things I want to do,' and Zack was really excited about them all, including, you know, the change to a more warlike Deathstroke."

Manganiello's upcoming action drama Archenemy also sees him starring alongside superpowered beings -- although with a bit more ambiguity. He plays a confused, possibly deranged man who believes he used to be a superpowered hero from another dimension who has since lost his powers.

"It's not a superhero movie, but it's also not not a superhero movie," Manganiello explained. "I read the script and thought, this is one of the craziest things I've ever read and I have to do this."

Archenemy comes out in theaters and on demand Dec. 11.