Joe Jonas Reacts to Brother Frankie Trolling Him With Taylor Swift Halloween Costume (Exclusive)

The 22-year-old and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, recreated a moment from the 2009 movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Swift performed a duet onstage with Joe. The then-couple sang Taylor's anthem, "Should’ve Said No," during the Jonas Brothers' Burnin’ Up Tour.

Nailing the costume perfectly, Frankie wore a black T-shirt that featured the “Burnin Up" logo and completed the look with a black vest and tight black jeans. For her part, Anna channeled Taylor's style in a silver, metallic beaded dress.

Among the carousel of photos Frankie posted to Instagram, he poked fun at the Jonas Brothers' infamous purity rings they wore at the start of their careers. He captioned the image of him and Anna holding hands with rings on their ring fingers, “Matching Purity rings XOXO.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Joe and Taylor dated in 2008 for three months. Taylor famously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Joe had broken up with her in a 27-second phone call.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Joe in Atlanta over the weekend to discuss his upcoming film, Devotion, and couldn't help but ask about the viral Halloween moment.

"Yes, he got some laughs," Joe admitted before revealing the costume was actually the original early-2000s merchandise. "He looked good, he looked good... I think that’s my shirt, and I think I need it back," he said.

Devotion is a Korean wartime drama that follows fighter pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner as they become the U.S. Navy's most celebrated wingmen in the 1950s. Devotion is based on Adam Makos' bestselling book of the same name.

In addition to lending his screen talents to the production, Joe's new song, "Not Alone," featuring Khalid will play during the end credits.

Devotion is set to hit theaters on Nov. 23.