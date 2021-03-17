Joe Jonas, Mindy Kaling and More Denounce Atlanta Spa Shootings and Asian-American Hate

Celebrities are speaking out amid racist incidents against Asian Americans. Joe Jonas, Mindy Kaling, LeBron James and more have taken to social media in the wake of such incidents and have provided resources for people who want to help.

The celebrity attention is in response to a string of shootings involving three Atlanta-area spas, which took place on Tuesday, per CBS News. Eight people were killed in the attacks, with six of those people being of Asian descent.

During a Wednesday press conference, police announced that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long had been arrested for and confessed to the rampage, though he claims it wasn't racially motivated.

The shootings came amid increasing rates of racial violence against Asian Americans, which have skyrocketed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, which was created in response to the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the pandemic, released a report stating that it received 3,795 reports of incidents between March 2020 and February 2021.

On his Instagram Story, Jonas re-shared Stop AAPI Hate's most recent report, as well as a post about how to be an ally to Asian Americans.

James tweeted his condolences to the victims of the Atlanta-area shootings, calling them "senseless and tragic," while Kaling wrote that "the targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year."

My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! 🙏🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021

The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 17, 2021

"The attacks against our brothers and sisters in the Asian American communities are heartbreaking," Dwyane Wade wrote. "The physical assaults and recent killings are rooted in racism. It needs to stop. We cannot be silent."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones due to this senseless hatred," he continued. "To our Asian community - we love you and are standing united with you. Enough is enough."

Meanwhile, Daniel Dae Kim announced that, on March 18, he'll be "speaking to the Congressional House Committee on the Judiciary about the Rise of Discrimination & Violence Against Asian Americans."

I will be speaking to the Congressional House Committee on the Judiciary about the Rise of Discrimination & Violence Against Asian Americans TOMORROW, Thurs, March 18th at 10AM EDT. You can watch it live at the link below. Please join me, and help #StopAsianHate. #Atlanta https://t.co/w9duQf8EFv — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 17, 2021

Leah Remini shared a post referring fans to resources to donate in support of Asian communities, quoting Atlanta Mayor, Keshia Lance Bottoms speech about the shootings in Atlanta.

“A crime against any community is a crime against us all," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance. My heart goes out to all the families. Hate crimes against Asian Americans have surged. For ways to help, Link in my bio. If anyone has any helpful websites for the families, please post," she wrote.

On her Instagram Story, TV host and actress, Holly Robinson Peete, re-shared a post from Taraji P. Henson, with the hashtag, #STOPASIANHATE.



Call a hate crime what it is.



And GOP leaders, stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric.



You should be ashamed at what you have unleashed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021

Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021