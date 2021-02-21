Joe Jonas' Birthday Tribute to Sophie Turner Shows Her Two Very Different Moods

Happy birthday, Sophie Turner! The Game of Thrones star turned 25 on Sunday, and her husband, Joe Jonas, celebrated by showing off her two very different moods.

"Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you @sophiet," he captioned a slideshow highlighting Turner's two sides.

The first pic shows the actress commanding attention while she strikes a fierce pose in a monochromatic white look. The next snap, meanwhile, shows Turner dressed down in a blue hoodie, which she's hilariously wrapped behind her ears.

Turner also showed off a bit of her birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, as she posed with giant balloons. "Thank you for the birthday wishes," she wrote. "25-ing and thriving."

Instagram

Of those wishing Tuner a happy birthday was her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe's brother, Nick Jonas.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Chopra opened up about what it's like when the J-Sisters get together.

“We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it’s a huge-a** party," she shared. "It’s all our parents, the girls and the boys."

