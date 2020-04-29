Joe Giudice's Latest Attempt to Appeal Deportation Denied

Joe Giudice's final attempt to appeal his deportation in the United States Court of Appeal for the Third Circuit has been denied.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the court came to a decision on the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's appeal on April 29 and has denied it. Though this is Giudice's final attempt with the United States Court of Appeal for the Third Circuit, he can still take his deportation appeal to an additional court of appeals.

Giudice's attorney tells ET that any further appeals will be discussed by his client -- who's currently living in Italy -- and his immigration counsel in the coming days.

"We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy," Giudice's attorney tells ET. "The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward-thinking members of Congress."

"He's very positive about life, despite everything that is happening," he adds about how Giudice is currently doing. "He's in Italy doing everything he can to keep busy, and stay healthy. I know he's working on some projects that I'm sure you will hear about soon, for now it's day at a time like everyone else."

The father of four was released from prison last March after serving three years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was ordered to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence and was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after his release. Giudice appealed the deportation order in federal court, but that appeal was denied last April.

In October, he was released from ICE custody and has since been living in his native country while he waited for the decision on his latest appeal. The Giudice family attorney, James Leonard Jr., told ET at the time, "Today is very bittersweet. Everyone is happy that he is no longer in custody, but the truth is that Joe Giudice belongs home with his wife and children in New Jersey and not in Italy."

Giudice shares four daughters -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana -- with his estranged wife, Teresa. Earlier this month, he talked about missing his children after their plans to be reunited for Easter fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"For 🐣, my family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened," Giudice wrote. "Not a day,hour,min. goes by that I don't think about the girls. Special occasions are the hardest without them it feels emptier and less joyful."

"My heart breaks for anyone who is going through not seeing their kids, wife, parents, or loss," he continued. "This has taught me to be grateful and humbled by all my experiences it reinforced the idea of never taking anything for granted, especially my babies."

