Joe Exotic Is Resentenced to 21 Years in Prison in Murder-for-Hire Case Involving Carole Baskin

Joe Exotic will continue to stay in prison.

The Tiger King star -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- has been resentenced to 21 years in prison by a federal judge in Oklahoma for his 2017 murder-for-hire case involving Carole Baskin, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The judge made the decision on Friday, after a federal appeals court ruled last year that improper sentencing guidelines were used. The new resentencing takes one year off from his original 22-year sentence.

Upon expiration of Exotic's sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release and must pay a special assessment fee of $1,225.00, consisting of $100.00 per felony count and $25.00 per misdemeanor count. Due immediately, the document states.

Prosecutors said Exotic attempted to hire two people, including an undercover FBI agent, to kill Baskin after she criticized his treatment of animals, per Associated Press. Their feud was a storyline in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

The outlet also noted that Baskin testified in court, saying, "He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me."

Following the decision, Exotic's lawyer John M. Phillips told ET in a statement: "Joe’s sentencing was shortened. We are unsatisfied with the court’s decision and will appeal. It was, however, expected. The judge repeatedly noted that the main issues will be addressed at the next hearing. The main issues will be addressed in the Motion for New Trial. It’s coming."

"The public only knows about the murder-for-hire plot that happened in Tiger King. But these people have been threatening to kill me for years," Baskin claimed. "I have been physically attacked when I go to speak at Florida Wildlife Commission hearings, or when I go speak before Congress or at state legislation. They don't want me to talk about why these cats don't belong in private hands, and they will do anything to stop me."

While Baskin said she trusted that the judge would give Exotic the ultimate sentencing, she noted that she was preparing for whatever happened.

"We have taken all kinds of precautions to protect me and my family and the sanctuary, and so, we may have to step those up even further, but right now we've done about all that we can to ensure our safety," she said.

That same month, Exotic revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. In a statement to ET, Exotic's attorney, John M. Phillips, confirmed his client's diagnosis and revealed that he learned the news on a Nov. 1 phone call. During that call, the audio of which was obtained by ET, Exotic told his lawyer that he has "a very aggressive prostate cancer."

Meanwhile a second season of Tiger King was released on Netflix in mid-November.