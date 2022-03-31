Joe Exotic Files for Divorce From Husband Dillon Passage

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage has filed for divorce. One year after Dillon Passage announced that he and Maldonado-Passage were "seeking a divorce," the latter made it official in court, ET confirms.

According to a press release from Maldonado-Passage's attorney, Autumn Beck Blackledge, the Tiger King star filed for divorce in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Thursday after four years of marriage. TMZ was the first to report the news.

"While it was rumored that Mr. Passage had filed for divorce almost a year ago upon his public announcement on social media, Mr. Passage failed to serve his husband and did not follow through with obtaining a divorce through the legal system," the press release reads.

The press release adds that Maldonado-Passage "has tried to obtain information about Mr. Passage and his whereabouts so that the two could enter into what he hopes to be an amicable divorce, but so far, his attempts to get Mr. Passage to contact him have failed."

In court docs obtained by ET, Maldonado-Passage says that his and Passage's marriage is "irretrievably broken." Maldonado-Passage is requesting alimony in the divorce, as well as for Passage to be dropped from his name, the docs show.

Passage responded to the filing in a statement to People, with his manager, Jeff Duncan, telling the outlet, "Dillon is pleased to get some finality to the divorce. Previously, his attorneys drafted the necessary paperwork on two separate occasions which were not signed by and then ignored by Joe. Dillon is happy to get some closure and welcomes progress toward his request for divorce to Joseph Maldonado."

The filing came two months after Maldonado-Passage was resentenced to 21 years in prison by a federal judge in Oklahoma for his 2017 murder-for-hire case involving Carole Baskin.