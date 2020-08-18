Joe Biden Says 'We Can't Let Up' in the Fight for Racial Equality at Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden is dedicated to achieving racial equality in the United States. The presumptive Democratic nominee for president spoke about the importance of fighting for racial justice during a heartfelt discussion on night one of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

During the segment, Biden virtually connected with social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward toward equality, fairness, and justice for all.

Lightfoot began the discussion, sharing the importance of economic empowerment and challenging organizations to think about what they can do better in the fight for racial justice. Then, Johnson noted how access to voting needs to become a priority. "Voting should be seen as a constitutional right that's guaranteed," he said.

"This is a watershed moment," Acevedo declared, referencing how the death of George Floyd forced Americans -- and police officers -- to wake up to what's happening across the country. He said that he's hopeful that national standards will be enforced when it comes to policing.

Biden asked Carr how she was doing, considering that her son, Garner, uttered the same words as Floyd, "I can't breathe," before his death. "I know when my son was murdered, there was a big uprising, but then it settled down. We can't let it settle down. We have to go to politicians, and we have to hold their feet to fire," she expressed. "I'm asking that if you become the president, that we get national law, as well as state and local law, especially when it comes to police brutality."

"I think people are ready... we just have to keep pushing. We can't let up," Biden replied.

Monday's discussion comes shortly after Biden connected with Cardi B for a candid discussion on racial justice, equality, health care and more via Elle Magazine.

"We’re not asking for charity -- we are just asking for equality. We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice," Cardi said. "That is all. I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.”

Biden told the rapper that he believes in what she wants for the nation, adding that he feels "so optimistic" about her generation.

"You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things," he said, adding that Cardi can count on him to help facilitate that change.

"I’ll make mistakes as president, but I’ll admit to the mistakes I make, and you’re never going to have to wonder whether I’ll keep my word," he shared. "Just check me out; I’ve never broken my word. Never in my life."

See more on Biden in the video below.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.