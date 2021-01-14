Joe Biden Inauguration Day: How to Watch, Performances, TV Special and More

Inauguration Day 2021 is less than a week away. On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, as will Kamala Harris as his vice president, in an event attended by members of Congress as well as former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Donald Trump, who was impeached for the second time this week, previously stated that he will not attend the ceremony, making him the first president since Andrew Johnson to do so.

While attendance is limited due to COVID-19, as well as security concerns stemming from the insurrection on the Capitol earlier this month, Biden's inauguration day is still set to be a star-studded affair, with performances by Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, as well as a TV special, Celebrating America, to air in the evening hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons with more to be announced.

For all the details on Joe Biden's inauguration day, including how to watch the swearing in, performances and TV special, read on below.

When and how to watch Biden's inauguration: Biden and Harris will be sworn in around 12 p.m. ET, and the event will likely be carried on all major networks, as well as streaming on CBSN.

Who is performing at the inauguration? Lady Gaga is performing the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez is giving a special performance. There will also be a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman.

What is the theme? The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced "America United" is the theme, saying on their website, "At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future."

When and how to watch the Celebrating America special: The special will air from 8:30-10 p.m. ET/PT (delayed) on the West Coast on CBS, ABC and NBC, as well as CNN and MSNBC via cable or live TV streaming.

Who is appearing on the special? Tom Hanks is hosting the special, with several announced performers, including Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons. The Inaugural Committee has said that more performers are to be announced.

Is there an inaugural ball? Due to the pandemic, there will not be a ball this year, with the special planned in its place.

Watch the video below for how the world reacted to Biden and Harris' presidential victory.