Joe Alwyn Smiles in Co-Star's Pic Following Taylor Swift Split News

Drivin' on his scooter. Joe Alwyn was pictured smiling solo following his high-profile split from Taylor Swift.

The snap was shared by Alwyn's The Brutalist co-star, Emma Laird, in an Instagram carousel titled "Moments in March." The image appears to have been taken late in the evening on a city street with Alwyn on a green scooter and was likely captured while the actors are on location filming in Hungary.

Laird turned off the comments on her post.

Alwyn, 32, recently journeyed to Hungary to begin principal photography on the film, appearing opposite Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. Brady Corbet is directing the project, which he co-wrote alongside partner Mona Fastvold.

The Brutalist is said to follow architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife, Erzsébet (Jones), as they flee post-war Europe to build a new life in America, where they cross paths with a wealthy client (Pearce) who changes their lives forever.

While details about Alwyn's part have not yet been revealed, this marks his first role since starring in Lena Dunham's Catherine Called Birdy on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu's Conversations With Friends.

Meanwhile, Swift's The Eras Tour is in full swing amid the split news.

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now," a source recently told ET. "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet."

The former couple was together for six years before calling it quits in March. ET was first to confirm the news, with a source telling ET that the split was amicable.

"She's very focused on touring and her career right now," a source said. "Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."