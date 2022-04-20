Joe Alwyn Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

It's been over four years since Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift were first romantically linked, and while there is constant speculation the two are engaged, the 31-year-old actor is keeping mum.

In WSJ. Magazine's May issue, Alwyn opens up about what it's like to be plagued by questions about his relationship with 31-year-old Swift. "If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he quips.

However, either way, Alwyn says he isn't spilling the beans. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say," he notes.

The Conversations With Friends star also speaks candidly about defending his privacy, despite being in the public eye. "We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," he explains. "So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

"I’d also like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions, but it’s just a knee- jerk response to the culture we live in," he adds.

Privacy is something that is important for both Alwyn and Swift. In fact, a source told ET in February that it's part of why their relationship works.

"They've been enjoying their time as a couple. They have spoken about their future together and feel very secure about their relationship," the source said, noting that the two are "very happy."

"They're supportive of each other's careers and of each other in general," the source added. "Both of them have been busy with work and they completely understand how to balance hectic schedules and still make time for each other. It's part of why their relationship really works."

While the pair maintains their privacy, they have both made rare comments about each other in the past. For instance, Swift wasn't shy to share her feelings for Alwyn during her GRAMMYs acceptance speech for Album of the Year in 2021.

"I want to thank Joe, he is the first person who I play every new song I write," Swift said at the time. "And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

Alwyn, meanwhile, confirmed his relationship with Swift is still going strong during the virtual Television Critics Association panel in February, saying he's "obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," though not mentioning Swift by name.