Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Best Wedding Memory and First 'Full House' Anniversary Without Bob Saget (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin was a glowing newlywed when she stopped by Universal Studios to guest co-host Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. The 40-year-old actress said "I do" to her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, in July, and she recalled her fondest moment from her intimate Malibu wedding day.

"My favorite memory of that day is the moment that I started to walk down the aisle and I locked eyes with my now-husband at the other end of the aisle, and I saw nothing. Like, not even until after the ceremony was over," Sweetin shared with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, look at the flowers and the thing and the people...' Like, I saw him and that was it. I will forever remember that moment."

Sweetin was surrounded by close friends and family on her special day, including Full House co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and Andrea Barber. She credited those around her for making the day even more special.

"I was really, really lucky and blessed with a lot of amazing people who stepped in and helped and made that day absolutely wonderful," she marveled.

The reason why she and Wasilewski work, Sweetin said, is because he wants none of the spotlight.

"He is the perfect match because he wants none of that attention. He's like, 'Babe, go to that party, please. Don't make me take pictures and do a red carpet.' I'm like, 'Great, 'cause I wanna get it over with and be done with it!'" she shared. "Like, we just complement each other really well and we have fun together. We just have a really good time."

Sweetin also recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of Full House in September, though this one was bittersweet as it marked the first anniversary without Tanner patriarch Bob Saget, who died in January.

"Thirty-five is a big one," Sweetin acknowledged. "And whenever I think about 35 years I'm like, I've been alive longer than 35 years, which is terrifying. But it was a little bittersweet. We always like to celebrate these big milestones and every year we think that's one more year that we've all been this extended family. And so we definitely, definitely missed Bob, but we know he was with us. He's always right in the middle. He would never not be the center of attention, I love it."

"I know, I've been busy!" Sweetin said, graciously accepting her new nickname of "Christmas Princess." "I'll take Christmas Princess. Yeah, I like it!"

While many of the holiday movies are filmed in the summer or when the weather is warm, she detailed filming Merry Swissmas, which is set in Switzerland, in February, meaning the snow seen in the film is very "real."

"This little L.A. girl showed up with matching sweatsuits! I had to go buy a parka because I showed up, I was like, I don't even own something for 15-degree weather and I had to walk from my hotel down the street to the coat place!" she recalled. "Now I know how to survive cold weather."