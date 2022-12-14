Jodie Sweetin Chokes Up Over Death of Longtime Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin teared up on Wednesday as she remembered her friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, just hours after Boss' wife announced his death.

"I'm still in a lot of shock," Sweetin told ET's Denny Directo at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit on Wednesday. Earlier that same day, Allison Holker confirmed Boss' death in statement to ET.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she shared. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Sweetin explained that her daughter is very close with Boss and Holker's eldest daughter, Weslie. "Our kids went to school together and he and I went to college together," she said, adding that she had reached out to Holker to offer her support.

"I just texted her, I don't expect anything in return, but I just want her to know she's loved," Sweetin said. She went on to describe Boss' legacy as "such a talent and such an amazing, warm, wonderful heart. He will be greatly missed."

Sweetin also left a comment on People's Instagram post announcing the death Wednesday morning, writing, "Im so heartbroken. This can't be real..."

ET confirmed that Boss checked in to the Oak Tree Inn on Monday. When he didn't check out at 11 a.m. the next morning, housekeeping and management knocked on his door "repeatedly." When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on the floor and immediately called the police. Boss was found in an upstairs motel room, where he died by suicide.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker's statement continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The world was introduced to Boss in 2008, when he became the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance. He also appeared on the big screen alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike: XXL and was perhaps best known for his role as the house DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 until the end of the talk show in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres made him an executive producer.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).