Jodie Foster to Star in 'True Detective' Season 4

Jodie Foster is joining the True Detective universe. HBO announced on Thursday that the acclaimed actress is set to star in the fourth season of their popular anthology crime drama.

True Detective: Night Country is currently in development, with Mexican filmmaker Issa López set to write, direct and executive produce. Foster will also serve as an executive producer on the series, as well as starring as Detective Liz Danvers.

The upcoming season is described as such: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Foster, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive year. In 2021, she won a Golden Globe for her performance in the legal drama The Mauritanian, and was awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

