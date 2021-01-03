Jodie Foster Says She Got a Video Message From Aaron Rodgers After Mentioning Him in Her Golden Globes Speech

Jodie Foster got some love from Aaron Rodgers after her shout out to him at the 2021 Golden Globes.

During Sunday night's show, Foster took home the award for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in The Mauritanian. While giving her acceptance speech, Foster thanked the Green Bay Packers quarterback, a nod to his own thanks of her when he accepted the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award last month.

"I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he's going to get me back," the 58-year-old actress told reporters in the Golden Globes' virtual press room. "So I'm looking forward to this. We'll see who wins."

"He just knows I'm his biggest fan," Foster said of why Rodgers gave her a shout-out in his speech.

In the Globes' press room, Foster reiterated the fact that she has "never met" Rodgers and did not set him and Woodley up.

"I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that. So, of course, Shailene is very aware of my enthusiasm for the team," she said, before quipping, "I decided that not only am I a huge Packers fan, but I am MVP. I am competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers."

Foster was as thrilled about her Golden Globes experience as she was about Woodley and Rodgers' relationship.

"This is the best Globes ever, to be able to be home," Foster told ET's Kevin Frazier in the press room. "Also it just felt very real. It didn't feel like it was filled with so much artifice. I think people were kind of thrilled by the newness and the sort of live theater of it all. It was really special."