Joanne Rogers, Widow of Fred Rogers, Dead at Age 92

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joanne Rogers, the widow of Pittsburgh icon Fred Rogers, has died, according to Fred Rogers Productions and the McFeely-Rogers Foundation. She was 92.

The couple was married for 50 years before Fred Rogers, of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood fame, died in 2003 of stomach cancer at the age of 74.

The City of Pittsburgh calls Mrs. Rogers one of our “favorite neighbors.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has released this statement:

“Through her grace, humor and down-to-earth demeanor Joanne Rogers personified what we love about the City of Pittsburgh. As the partner of Fred Rogers for a half-century she helped champion his good works to a global audience, and remained committed to his vision and to this city after his passing.

“She was always there when we needed her. I and countless others, from every walk of life, were humbled to call her a friend.”



Fred Rogers Productions has released this statement on Mrs. Rogers passing:

“Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions. Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.”

After his death, Mrs. Rogers carried on his legacy of promoting kindness and understanding and making this a better world for children.

In 2019, she was given the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment’s 2019 Elly Awards.

Steeltown said that Joanne preserved her husband’s legacy while also helping young filmmakers learn about film and media.

