Jimmie Allen's 6-Week-Old Daughter Zara 'Off Oxygen, Breathing On Her Own' Amid Hospitalization

Jimmie Allen has a lot to be thankful for now that his 6-week-old daughter, Zara, is on the road to recovery.

The country singer revealed on Instagram that though Zara is still in the hospital, she's now "off oxygen, breathing on her own and doing so much better." He added, "Hopefully she stays like this and can go home soon. Thanks to everyone for the well wishes, positive energy and prayers."

Jimmie's wife, Alexis, shared a lengthy post Friday on Instagram and went into detail about Zara's health scare after struggling with what she said were "brutal symptoms of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)."

Alexis said Zara woke up on Tuesday night "with a coughing fit for well over 10" minutes. She tried everything -- from turning on the shower to let the steam help open Zara's airways to chest rubs. But nothing worked.

Not long after, Alexis said Zara was unresponsive in her arms "and turning color as we frantically ask our drivers to pull over and call 911." She called the ordeal "the longest 15 minutes of my life."

Alexis added, "My baby was so so tired her muscles had given up on her. I did everything under the sun to keep her awake and thank god it seemed to work. She was soon in the ambulance with oxygen and finally started to regain her color."

Alexis went on to thank the three EMT's who helped save Zara's life. "I never got your names but I am so unbelievably thankful for you. To the nurses, respiratory therapist and doctors at U of M Shore Medical & AI DuPont - thank you for continuing to find answers and providing amazing care to my baby."

Instagram / Alexis Allen

Jimmie revealed on Wednesday that Zara needed to be rushed to the hospital after she stopped breathing. Making matters worse, Jimmie called out "the lazy doctors" for their lack of attention on Zara.

Alexis, a registered nurse herself, also took issue with the lack of care or sense of urgency provided by the initial medical team.

"Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you," Alexis said on her Story. "That's been my last 24 hours."

"Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she's really OK --10 min in and outs," she continued. "What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening."